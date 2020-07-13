He said the ex president is not competent enough to lead the country once again.

Speaking on Accra based Joy FM, Prof. Adei also disclosed that Ghana will be worse off if Mahama should win.

According to him, Mr Mahama does not have the qualities such as strategic thinking, amongst others to lead the country.

“The above argument leads to whether Mahama has the leadership qualities to lead Mahama/Naana duo to make a difference in Ghana in the one term in four years. In that regard, I stand by my assertion which I made 16th October 2016…it still holds; John Mahama today as he was then, does not have the full complement of leadership competencies to lead Ghana, be it on vision, strategic thinking, selecting or leading even a team B, curbing the menace of corruption or prosecuting a credible development agenda”, he said.

He emphasized “Ghana will become the worse off if Mahama becomes president again.”

John Mahama

He added that “the NDC did Ghana a disservice by fielding him as a one term presidential candidate, who can serve for only four years.”

Continuing, he said “even among the narrow confines of those who contested him were better candidates.”