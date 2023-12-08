NPP deputy IT director in trouble over fake memo and misuse of Mahama's letterhead

Lawyers for the former president in October filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, against the two for misuse of the letterhead of Mahama to publish a letter that turned out to be fake.

The letter signed by Justice Srem-Sai of Praetorium Solicitor and addressed to the CID Director-General, DCOP Faustina Andoh-Kwofie read in part: "Our client has asked us, by way of a petition for the commencement of criminal investigations, bring the following facts to your attention".

It stated how in October 2023, a letter purported to be from his office with his seal and style was circulated on social media by the two accused persons.

The letter provided details of what the said letter contained and the platforms on which the two persons circulated the same.

It continued: "That the said document was not authored or issued by our client."