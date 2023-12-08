ADVERTISEMENT
news  >  politics

NPP deputy IT director in trouble over fake memo and misuse of Mahama's letterhead

Emmanuel Tornyi

A deputy IT director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has found himself in trouble for using a fake memo and misusing the letterhead of former President John Mahama.

Ato Kwamena Forson
Ato Kwamena Forson

The Deputy Director of IT at the NPP headquarters Ato Kwamena Forson, and one Abdul Rauf Ibrahim who identifies himself as an NPP lobbyist are the suspects.

Lawyers for the former president in October filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, against the two for misuse of the letterhead of Mahama to publish a letter that turned out to be fake.

The letter signed by Justice Srem-Sai of Praetorium Solicitor and addressed to the CID Director-General, DCOP Faustina Andoh-Kwofie read in part: "Our client has asked us, by way of a petition for the commencement of criminal investigations, bring the following facts to your attention".

It stated how in October 2023, a letter purported to be from his office with his seal and style was circulated on social media by the two accused persons.

The letter provided details of what the said letter contained and the platforms on which the two persons circulated the same.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

It continued: "That the said document was not authored or issued by our client."

Based on the above and other related facts, we have advised our client in respect of the criminal laws and his rights thereunder; whereupon he has instructed us to, on his behalf, petition you to cause criminal investigations into the unauthorised use or forgery of his office's credentials, it added.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

