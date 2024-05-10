Mahama fumes at loss of $190m due to PDS scandal

Mahama, who is gearing up for the 2024 elections, assured Ghanaians that he will prioritise accountability and work to enhance private sector efficiency in the electricity distribution system if elected.

He also pledged a thorough investigation of the PDS scandal to hold those involved accountable.

The cancellation of the $190 million power compact under the Millennium Challenge Corporation compact for Ghana follows the PDS scandal, with government taking no action against the identified persons involved in the scandal.

