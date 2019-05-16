The outspoken MP believes Mahama has learned a lot from the NDC’s defeat in 2016 and is now a more refined politician.

According to him, the NDC flagbearer has unfinished business with Ghanaians due to the failings of the Akufo-Addo government.

“This Mahama is one who has been toughened by the vicissitude of life, by the shock of an electoral defeat, by the fact that we may have taken certain things for granted in the past. Now, he’s realised that every minute counts. People are seeing it,” Mr. George said on Citi TV.

“If you look at his communications, listen to his language, [and you] listen to the things he says… you will realise that he has become a more focused Mahama. He knows what he is about. He’s got an unfinished business, he feels partly responsible for the hardships Ghanaians are going through.”

He added that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has continued to fail Ghanaians since assuming office.

The legislator said the insecurity in the country is particularly disturbing, pointing to the kidnapped Takoradi girls case as well as the brutal murder of Tiger Eye PI investigative journalist Ahmed Suale.

Mr. George also criticised the Akufo-Addo government over its decision to close the fishing season.

According to him, although the idea behind the decision is a good one, the mode of implementation is not the best.

“The only way this ban will be effective is if it’s an ECOWAS decision, across the borders. That way the fish can replenish stock, they are disenfranchising Ghanaian local fishermen for Togolese fishermen.

“It is not a bad idea sensu stricto, however the implementation is the problem of this government. They claim they have the men [but] we’ve realized that they don’t even have boys,” the MP lamented.