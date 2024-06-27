ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama holds discussions with Korean ambassador on economic difficulties

Kojo Emmanuel

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed gratitude to South Korea for forgiving Ghana’s debt, considering the country's current economic difficulties.

John Mahama with South Korea’s ambassador to Ghana, Park Kyongsig
John Mahama with South Korea's ambassador to Ghana, Park Kyongsig

President Mahama emphasised during a courtesy call by South Korea’s ambassador to Ghana, Park Kyongsig, that the action would significantly aid Ghana’s debt restructuring efforts.

Ambassador Park updated Mahama on his country's investments and bilateral agreements with Ghana, including a $2 billion framework arrangement.

The agreement encompasses sectors like healthcare, education, environment, and agriculture. Ambassador Park also highlighted the introduction of new rice varieties, a crucial step aimed at improving food sufficiency in Ghana.

This initiative underscores South Korea's commitment to supporting Ghana's agricultural sector.

President Mahama outlined his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) plans to establish rice mills at various centers for processing and set up Farmer Service Centers to provide agricultural equipment and support.

John Mahama with South Korea’s ambassador to Ghana, Park Kyongsig
John Mahama with South Korea's ambassador to Ghana, Park Kyongsig

He lauded South Korea for its assistance in water provision and requested further support to supply water to the northern parts of the country, particularly Tamale and Yendi.

Mahama is leading the NDC to the 2024 elections and used the opportunity to share his inspiring vision for Ghana's power sector.

He expressed the ambitious goal of making Ghana a hub for electricity transmission in West Africa, with a strong focus on solar and nuclear energy as well.

With the upcoming elections, Mahama raised concerns about the independence of the Electoral Commission.

He urged South Korea and the international community to advocate for free and fair elections in Ghana and cautioned against using the military in elections unless necessary.

