Mahama is clueless about a 24-hour economy; ignore him – Bawumia to Ghanaians

According to the Vice President, that policy is already being implemented in the country, as hospitals, and fuel companies, among others, operate a 24-hour system.

“John Mahama says he has a new idea. What is the idea? He says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn’t even understand that policy. Today in Ghana, our hospitals work 24 hours, our electricity company works 24 hours, our water company works 24 hours, our fuel stations work 24 hours, and many chop bars work 24 hours. Today because of digitalisation, you can transfer money 24 hours, you can receive money 24 hours… So he doesn’t understand his policy. It doesn’t make sense.”

“So I want you to vote for me in 2024 because I will bring a new vision, I will bring a new policy. Mahama is the past, and Dr Bawumia is the future. If John Mahama was there, we would say we have a dumsor economy, you can’t have a 24-hour economy in dumsor. So, you want to vote for Dr Bawumia in 2024, we will take the country to new heights,” Dr Bawumia stated.

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, John Mahama has promised to review the 10% bet tax if he wins the 2024 general elections.

Mahama said this while engaging the youth at Techiman Timber Market and the Techiman Magazine as part of his “Building Ghana Tour” in the Bono East region.

“I’ve heard so many of the youth talk about sports betting. It is not just about taxes on betting, when we come to government we will look at the number of taxes imposed by the current government,” Mahama stated.

On August 15, 2023, the Ghana Revenue Authority officially implemented a 10% withholding tax on all betting, games, and lottery wins.

