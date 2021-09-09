Mahama is desperate for power because of Ghana’s bauxite – Buaben Asamoah

In an interview on Class FM, the former Adentan MP said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for the 2020 general elections has his sights on Ghana’s bauxite.

“I’m beginning to suspect that he just wants to get his hands back on the bauxite, finished”, he told Joshua Kojo Mensah, explaining: “Because he’s not offering any leadership. He’s not offering anything new to the NDC. He’s not edifying the political debate and when you begin to descend – already at this level when you are not even the candidate for the NDC, you begin to issue threats – then it’s very difficult going forward for the NDC as a whole, not just its leadership”.

“How do you put your trust in this man who seeks to lead you and is already operating in ways that do not edify your own desires?” he asked.

In Mr Buaben Asamoa’s view, Mr Mahama “is not demonstrating leadership”.

“He’s had the opportunity to lead this country, he didn’t give off his best and he’s still trying to create the impression he’s the best leader this country never had. It’s not true”, he insisted.

Mr Asamoa said: “If you [Mahama] insist that you have to be president and with your stature as a former president, you must demonstrate some sense of statesmanship, at what cost should a Mahama presidency be to the nation? At the cost of its peace of mind?”

Shoving off Mr Mahama’s explanation that the comment was just an idiomatic expression, Mr Buaben Asamoa said: “And ‘all die be die’ was not an idiomatic expression?”

“What didn’t he [Mr Mahama] make out of it? Fortunately for him, the NPP may not bother to go in that direction but what did he make out of ‘all die be die’? That was not an idiomatic expression?” he wondered.

Pulse Ghana

He said: “You can always explain yourself after your real intent pops out of your mouth and his intent has popped out of his mouth”.

On Tuesday, 7 September 2021, John Mahama said during his ‘Thank You’ tour that: “We were clearly robbed but we accepted the verdict for the sake of peace.”

“But I want to state here that the next elections would be won or lost at the polling station. So, at the polling station, it will be 'do or die'”.