Mahama is frustrated because he knows NDC can't win 2024 elections - NAPO

He added that Mahama's criticism of religious and traditional leaders reflects a lack of respect and urged voters not to support him in the upcoming elections.

“We know the lands belong to our respected chiefs, so I will continue to seek their permission before we start our house-to-house campaigns because I respect them," Napo further stated.

Mahama’s recent remarks have drawn backlash, with critics accusing him of attacking leaders who have responded positively to requests for prayers and support.

Napo concluded by appealing for the blessings and support of chiefs, imams, and pastors for the NPP's success in the December elections.

Mahama's criticism of the clergy and chiefs

Speaking during his campaign in the Okaikwei North Constituency, Mahama highlighted that the level of corruption seen under the current government would have led to a military coup had it occurred under an NDC regime.

Pulse Ghana

“I am saying this; if this level of corruption and bribery were happening under an NDC government, by now soldiers would have overthrown our government."

He reiterated that if similar levels of corruption were present during an NDC administration, there would have been significant backlash.

Mahama also pointed out that certain voices, including civil society organisations, have remained silent under the current government, but he predicted they would resurface when the NDC returns to power.

“We always point out the hypocrisy of our society, and while I am confident that the NDC will win the upcoming election, you wait until we assume power, you will see all those who lost their voices during the NPP era suddenly regain their voices."