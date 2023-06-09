Present at the meeting were the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey; the leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, a former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and the Convener of the John Mahama 2024 primary campaign, Prof. Joshua Alabi.
Mahama meets NDC MPs who lost their seat
The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has met with the Members of Parliament who lost their re-election bid in the parliamentary primary.
The MPs who slipped in their attempt to return to parliament include a former Power Minister and MP for Pru East, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, MP for Sagnarigu, Mrs. Della Sowah, Kpando, Edward Bawa, Bongo, and Wisdom Gidisu, Krachi East.
Others are Angela Alorwu-Tay, Afadzato South, Kobena Mensah Woyome, South Tongu, Alex Adomako, Sekyere Afram Plains, Abeiku Crentsil, Ekumfi, and Albert Alasoka, Garu.
The rest were Sampson Chiragia, Navrongo Central, Augustine Tawiah, Bia West, Christian Otuteye, Sege, Kwakye Ackah, Amenfi Central, Thomas Adda Dalu, Chiana-Paga and Sophia Ackuaku, Domeabra-Obom, who switched to contest in Ayawaso Central.
Mahama in his acceptance speech after he was elected as the flag bearer of the NDC pledged to unite all members of the party, saying in the intra-party elections, there were no winners or losers.
He, therefore, urged all NDC members to remain united in winning the 2024 general election.
He has asked for cooperation from all members.
He said the NDC is the winner because there are no individual winners and losers in the party's contest.
