Mahama meets NDC MPs who lost their seat

The MPs who slipped in their attempt to return to parliament include a former Power Minister and MP for Pru East, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, MP for Sagnarigu, Mrs. Della Sowah, Kpando, Edward Bawa, Bongo, and Wisdom Gidisu, Krachi East.

Others are Angela Alorwu-Tay, Afadzato South, Kobena Mensah Woyome, South Tongu, Alex Adomako, Sekyere Afram Plains, Abeiku Crentsil, Ekumfi, and Albert Alasoka, Garu.

The rest were Sampson Chiragia, Navrongo Central, Augustine Tawiah, Bia West, Christian Otuteye, Sege, Kwakye Ackah, Amenfi Central, Thomas Adda Dalu, Chiana-Paga and Sophia Ackuaku, Domeabra-Obom, who switched to contest in Ayawaso Central.

Mahama in his acceptance speech after he was elected as the flag bearer of the NDC pledged to unite all members of the party, saying in the intra-party elections, there were no winners or losers.

He, therefore, urged all NDC members to remain united in winning the 2024 general election.

He has asked for cooperation from all members.