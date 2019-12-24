Mr Mahama made the ambitious but potentially far-reaching promise during a live Facebook broadcast on Monday, December 23 in response to a suggestion by a Facebook user that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) be made free at the tertiary level.

According to him, he has sat with the party’s policies sub-committee on education is to help formulate a policy aimed at making TVET free of charge not only at the tertiary level but right from the technical institutes.

“...so that we can move more of our people into technical skills, the sciences and engineering. Right now, we are producing a lot of people in the humanities and some of the areas that they are studying in are saturated and they come out and they cannot find jobs in the areas of study, so they are forced to teach in some kindergarten or primary school and that’s not what they are trained for,” Mahama explained.

“And so, if we can rescale their skills and put more people in the TVET area we are sure that we can create more jobs and business and industry can absorb more of them,” he added.

Watch him in the video below as he makes the promises: