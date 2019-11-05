The former President visited the region over the weekend celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Dabala.

Mahama then made a stop at Sogakope, where he addressed a crowd of teeming NDC supporters.

He accused the Akufo-Addo government of abandoning all projects he started in the North Tongu Constituency.

According to him, road projects, health facilities and day school blocks which were started by the erstwhile NDC government have come to a standstill.

He, therefore, assured that all the aforementioned projects will be continued when the NDC returns to power.

He said a new modern market will be built for the people of Sogakope, adding that the road along the Volta River passing in front of Hotel Cisneros and Holy Trinity Spa will also be constructed.

“NDC is coming back into power. And when we come, all the projects we were doing that have come to a standstill, we’ll continue them. We will build a new market for Sogakope,” Mahama pledged.

Watch the video below: