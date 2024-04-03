Mahama promises to set up Ministry of Youth Development

With a demographic profile where the majority of the population is under 35 years old, Ghana possesses a vibrant youth population brimming with talent, energy, and innovation.

However, despite their immense potential, many young Ghanaians grapple with systemic issues such as unemployment, limited access to quality education, lack of skills training opportunities, and inadequate support for entrepreneurship ventures.

The proposed Ministry of Youth Development, Mahama said seeks to serve as a focal point for coordinating policies, programs, and initiatives tailored to meet the diverse needs of Ghanaian youth.

By consolidating efforts across various sectors, including education, employment, health, and entrepreneurship, the ministry aims to provide holistic support and empower young people to thrive in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Addressing the audience at Wisconsin University in Accra, Mahama announced plans to separate the Ministry from the Sports Ministry, shifting its focus primarily to employment, spanning across agriculture and other vital sectors of the economy.

Mahama voiced profound worry about the concerning surge in unemployment rates in Ghana, citing recent figures from the Ghana Statistical Service indicating a rise to 14.7 percent.

Emphasizing the immediate necessity for creating sustainable job opportunities, he underscored the disproportionate impact on tertiary-educated individuals, a substantial segment of the unemployed populace.

