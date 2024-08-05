Mahama reiterates pledge to enhance free SHS, end double-track system

Speaking at a rally in Binduri during the first phase of his 2024 election campaign tour of the Upper East Region, he emphasised that the policy would not be cancelled. He, however, promised to improve its implementation to enhance quality and education standards.
Former President John Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the challenges facing the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.
Recommended articles
“If anybody tells you JM is coming to scrap Free SHS, that person is a big liar. JM is coming to improve the implementation of the Free SHS. The Free SHS has come to stay, but we are coming to make it a quality Free SHS,” he emphasised.
To this end, the 2024 election flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stated that he would invest in completing abandoned school projects and expanding existing ones to create the necessary infrastructure for the policy to thrive. He stated that this initiative would help eliminate the double-track system and increase contact hours in schools.
“…I wish to assure you that when we come, we are going to invest and finish all the abandoned E-Blocks…we are also going to expand the facilities in the existing schools so we can create access for Ghanaian children. We are doing this to stop the double-track system as soon as possible because we cannot afford the situation where our children come home and stay home for three to four months before they go back to school,” he added.
To tackle the issue of irregular food supply in secondary schools, the former President suggested that head teachers be permitted to procure food for their schools independently rather than depending on the national buffer stock. He explained that this approach would ensure that students receive quality and nutritious meals while also supporting local economies.