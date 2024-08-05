Mahama reiterates pledge to enhance free SHS, end double-track system

“If anybody tells you JM is coming to scrap Free SHS, that person is a big liar. JM is coming to improve the implementation of the Free SHS. The Free SHS has come to stay, but we are coming to make it a quality Free SHS,” he emphasised.

To this end, the 2024 election flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stated that he would invest in completing abandoned school projects and expanding existing ones to create the necessary infrastructure for the policy to thrive. He stated that this initiative would help eliminate the double-track system and increase contact hours in schools.

Pulse Ghana

“…I wish to assure you that when we come, we are going to invest and finish all the abandoned E-Blocks…we are also going to expand the facilities in the existing schools so we can create access for Ghanaian children. We are doing this to stop the double-track system as soon as possible because we cannot afford the situation where our children come home and stay home for three to four months before they go back to school,” he added.