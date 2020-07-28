According to him, the campaign will be ruthless against all corrupt political appointees and public sector workers serving in his government.

Speaking at an official ceremony to introduce his presidential running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to the electorate in Accra on Monday, July 27, 2020, he said it will be a requirement for all who serve in government to publish their assets declaration and have same audited by the Auditor General.

"We will as part of an Integrity for Development action plan, launch "Operation Sting." Operation Sting is an anti-corruption crusade, which under my watch will involve massive, far-reaching, and practical governmental reforms. It will be ruthless against all corrupt political appointees and public sector workers," he said.

He stated that the elephantine-size government of 125 ministers of the NPP administration will be reduced drastically.

"The savings made from emoluments of the reduced number of ministers and the privileges they enjoy will be channeled towards paying Assembly Members to perform the function of collecting accurate births and deaths information in their various electoral areas," he noted.