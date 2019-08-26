He will be interacting with the Chiefs, opinion leaders, community members and executives of the NDC in the various constituencies.

The tour forms part of the NDC's preparations ahead of the 2020 polls.

The visit will take Mahama to Damongo and other parts of the West Gonja District; Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, North Gonja District, Central Gonja District and the Bole/Bamboi District.

He will be accompanied by bigwigs of the party such as the National Chairman; Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the General Secretary; Johnson Asiedu Nketia as well as other members.