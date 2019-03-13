He said the NDC flagbearer used his ex-gratia as a former president to fund some political thugs in party.

“If the taxpayers money, used to pay John Mahama as his ex-gratia would be used by him in acquiring weapons for his thugs, then I am calling on the State to halt the financial assistance to him", he claimed.

"He is a rebel leader and not a Statesman. He is a gangster who has a lot of criminals working for him. He can never be bold enough like President Akufo-Addo to call for the disbandment of vigilante groups.”

Chairman Wontumi's comments comes after calls by President Akufo-Addo to political parties to disband all vigilante groups in their fold.

Delivering his third State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, February 21, 2019, President Akufo Addo appealed to the leaders of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to come together immediately and fashion out measures to end vigilantism in Ghana politics.