He said the former president paid delegates of the NDC to vote overwhelmingly for him.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako claimed he (Mahama) paid each delegate GHS 20 to secure their vote in the keenly contested flagbearer elections.

Speaking on Adom FM's "Dwaso Nsem", the NPP firebrand said Mahama’s victory is artificial.

Chairman Wontumi as he is popularly called alleged that, some NPP members who chanced upon those sharing the money got their share.

“My people told me about the money and I asked them to go for some because it is their stolen monies”, he added.

Mahama polled 213, 487 representing 95.23 percent of the total votes cast to topple the six other contestants.