In a congratulatory message to Mahama on Facebook, John Rawlings lauded Mahama and the six other candidates for the dignified manner they conducted themselves.

Over the weekend, delegates of the NDC overwhelmingly endorsed John Mahama to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections.

Rawlings also called on Mahama to work hard to re-embrace the NDC’s core principles in a bid to carve a positive message and image for the party.

My congratulations to former President J. D. Mahama on his election as the presidential candidate of the NDC.

My congratulations also go to all the other candidates for the dignified manner they conducted themselves throughout the process and for accepting the results in a mature and good-natured manner.

While congratulating ourselves as a party for a relatively smooth process, we have to remember that this is only the first step of the task to convince the larger Ghanaian electorate.

I urge the candidate, the party leadership and all the grassroots to work together to re-embrace the NDC’s core principles in a bid to carve a positive message and image for the party.