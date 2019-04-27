A future National Democratic Congress (NDC) will formally ask the Chinese government to extradite Aisha Huang to stand trial in Ghana for her role in illegal mining, Samuel Ablakwa Okudzeto has said, speaking the position of John Mahama

Speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile Saturday, the former Deputy Minister of Education said he has the "full backing of our flagbearer (former President John Mahama) to make this announcement."

"A future NDC government will trigger extradition processes for Ayisha Huang to be brought back to face our laws. To be prosecuted as well," the North Tongu MP said.

He made the announcement on the back of comments by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, suggesting that Huang, popularly called "Galamsey queen," was exchanged for the $2 billion Sinohydro deal.

The controversial Chinese woman was standing trial in Ghana for her role in galamsey but was deported by the state for unstated reasons.