According to him, the NPP is not worried and concern over the election of Mahama as candidate of the NDC.

Mahama polled 213,487 votes representing 95.23% of the total votes cast to beat the six other contestants to lead the party ahead of the 2020 polls.

Obiri Boahen in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said the NPP is focused, determined and prepared for the NDC in the 2020 elections adding that the former President will be humiliated.

"We are focused and determined. We are not going to be complacent. We are prepared for Mahama. He is welcomed but for goodness sake, he should forget leading the state in 2020. The presence or absence of Mahama will not change anything. We are thinking of the next generation and not the next elections.

"There are some other politicians who are thinking of the next elections, so be it. We are going to inflict a serious humiliation on Mahama and the NDC in 2020," he said.