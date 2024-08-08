Mahama will be on a honeymoon if you vote for him – Bawumia cautions Ghanaians

Dr. Bawumia made this statement during his ongoing tour of the Eastern Region, where he has been engaging with constituents, traditional authorities, and religious leaders. He emphasised the importance of electing a leader who would be accountable to the people for a full term.

“If we vote for former president Mahama, he can only become president for four years. Four years and that is it. He doesn’t have to come back for another election. You wouldn’t see him again in Lower Manya Krobo, he won’t come back, he’ll just take the presidency and it’s bye-bye, honeymoon and it’s retirement.”

The NPP flagbearer has visited several constituencies in the Eastern Region, including Akropong, Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, and Yilo Krobo. His campaign has focused on door-to-door engagement, community connects, and meetings with traditional and religious leaders.

The Vice President has also said on his campaign trail that he will give 100% internet access to Ghanaians if he wins.

"When we assumed office, internet coverage was at a mere 32%. Today, we have increased it to 73%, and we are committed to achieving full coverage," he stated.

Dr Bawumia emphasised the importance of internet access for economic development and modernisation, suggesting that universal coverage would significantly enhance digital inclusion and connectivity for all Ghanaians.

“I want the internet coverage in Ghana to be 100 percent. When we came into government it was 32% and Today it’s 72 percent and when I become President I will take it to 100%,” he said.

