In a survey published by the firm, they said the findings show that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will lose power should Ghanaians vote today.

According to the survey, which sampled some 16,000 Ghanaians out of a population size of 800,000 also noted that Mr. Mahama is more popular among floating voters than the other six candidates vying for the flagbearer slot of the NDC.

The report further revealed just a little over 30% of the Ghanaian population will be influenced by government’s free SHS policy during voting.

John Mahama will be contesting against six other candidates for the flagbearership slpt of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on February 23.