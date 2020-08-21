He said the business has come to stay and it has become the livelihood for a lot of people therefore the need to legalize it.

The former president who is on tour of the Volta Region plans to do this immediately he wins the Dec 7 polls.

Speaking to the chiefs, people and party supporters at Kpando in the Volta Region on Friday, 21 August 2020, the flag bearer of the NDC said: “I've been seeing young people who have finished school and they can’t find a job and, so, they are look for something they can do and many of our young people are riding motorcycles and transporting people from place to place, and we call them Okada”.

“But in our law, it says Okada is illegal but Okada is a reality, it has come to stay, you can't stop it, and, so, I've suggested and I say when we come into office, we will legalise Okada but we will regulate it”, Mr Mahama said.

He explained further: “We will regulate it and we will give them training so that they can do their business safely without causing the lives of people, they must obey all the traffic regulations in order that they be allowed to pursue their profession”.