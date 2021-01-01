Mahama filed a petition at the Supreme Court seeking an annulment of the election.

Among other things, he is seeking an annulment of the result declared by the Electoral Commission on December 9, 2020.

The hearing will be on the 15th day after the petition had been filed (in this case January 14) while the hearing will end on the 21st day after the filing on January 20, 2021.

READ MORE: Election 2020: NDC MPs present evidence of 'dubious' election results to the UK, US envoys

The Supreme Court will then have to rule on the petition within 42 days after the filing of the petition on February 10, 2021.

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah has predicted the status quo will remain.

He said Mahama will lose the petition.

Delivering his sermon to his congregants on 31st night 2020, he said "God took me into the courtroom and I saw a paper with NDC written on it. The paper was being blown in the courtroom and fire from heaven to burn the paper. God told me Nana Addo is his choice and that the Supreme Court cannot change His mind and plan."