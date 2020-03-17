The vocal prophet said revelations by God to him suggests that the window of opportunity for the ex-president has closed.

Speaking in an interview with Omanhene of Kumasi-based Kessben FM, he stated emphatically that he doesn’t have any diabolical intentions against Mr. Mahama and the NDC, saying “I only state what God has revealed to me.”

“Mr. Mahama cannot be Ghana’s president again. In the spiritual realm, I saw the thrones of world leaders firmly standing, and I saw the throne of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo among the seats of world leaders.

“And when I entered another realm in the spirit, I saw former world leaders who can’t be presidents again; such people had their thrones turned upside down to indicate that their former glory days were over.

“Significantly, Mr. Mahama’s throne was among the thrones that were turned upside down; so that is a clear message from God that Mr. Mahama can never be Ghana’s president and nothing can change this fact,” he pointed out.