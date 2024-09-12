Mahama's nomination: A step towards change — Stan Dogbe

That process formalised Mahama and Naana Jane’s candidature as the party’s frontrunners for the 2024 general elections.

Mahama, who was on a tour of the Bono Region, thanked all who endorsed his nomination forms across the country, the national chairman, and the delegation that submitted the forms.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Sampa, he reiterated his unwavering resolve and vision to revitalise Ghana’s economy, which he says has been run down by the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia administration.

"Today marks a significant step towards our Change agenda. As a nation, we face formidable challenges, and it is our duty to reset the damaged economy and build the Ghana we want,” he declared, echoing the aspirations of many Ghanaians hoping for a brighter future.

In the weeks leading up to the elections on December 7, the Mahama campaign would continue with community engagements, youth events, interactions with various stakeholders, town hall meetings, policy discussions, and a renewed focus on engaging the citizens of Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

The NDC leader has promised an economic blueprint prioritising job creation, infrastructural development, and improved access to healthcare. The former president’s message is clear: jobs, accountability and prosperity are key components in resetting the economy.

As he travels around the country, sharing his vision in every corner, the momentum is growing, fueled by a shared hope resonating among the various demographics—young and old, rural and urban.

Massive crowds gather in front of palaces, traditional councils, community centres, marketplaces and churches; one thing is clear: Mahama’s words inspire a belief that change is imminent.

Therefore, Monday’s submission of Mahama’s nomination forms was not a mere formality. It was a clarion call rallying the nation around a common goal.

With his eyes set on the future, Mahama remains determined to guide Ghana towards a new dawn—Building the Ghana we want together.