Martin Amidu accuses NDC of orchestrating attacks through Suhuyini and Sammy Gyamfi

In a statement released on May 26, Amidu expressed his confusion over the situation, questioning why NDC leader and flagbearer John Dramani Mahama would initiate such an aggressive campaign against him.

"What has really baffled me, and which is what I have been trying to understand, is the reason for which John Dramani Mahama, who is the leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has unleashed his NDC attack dogs such as Alhassan Suhuyini, Sammy Gyamfi, and to crown it all, the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, on me since 17 May 2024," Amidu stated.

The controversy centers around a purported petition dated April 30, 2024, allegedly calling for the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

Amidu has questioned the authenticity of this document, asserting it lacks necessary verification.

Pulse Ghana

"I cannot understand why the NDC would collaborate with Kissi Agyebeng’s preferred media outlet and his chief advocate, Sampson Lardy Anyenini, to make allegations against me without publishing the alleged petition on which the accusations are based. This would give me the opportunity to confirm or deny my signature and respond to the accusations," he said.

Amidu also raised doubts about the involvement of the Chief Justice in this matter, questioning the legitimacy of a document attributed to her. He cited several inconsistencies and procedural errors, suggesting the document could be a forgery.

"I have every reason to question the authenticity of the document attributed to the Chief Justice because I established with mathematical precision, using information and communication technologies (ICT), that a Joint Statement purportedly by the OSP and the Judicial Service of Ghana (JSG) was a forgery by the OSP," Amidu asserted.

Furthermore, Amidu criticized the media's handling of the allegations, specifically targeting Joy FM for what he perceives as biased reporting.

"Joy FM and the NDC have refused or failed to publish the letter from the Presidency to the Chief Justice or the alleged petition to allow for authentication and a reasoned response from me, as I am the accused in Joy FM’s court of public opinion," he argued.