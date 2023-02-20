Merge some ministries and reduce presidential staffers — Minority caucus demands

He also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reduce the number of presidential staffers at the seat of government.

Dr. Ato Forson said with the prevailing economic crisis, it is untenable for the president to appoint more ministers, burdening the already distressed public purse.

He said the Ministry of Food and Agriculture should merge with the Fisheries Ministry. The Chieftaincy should also merge with Tourism and also argued that Sanitation and Local Government can also be merged to help reduce the size of the government.

In addition, he said Information and Communication can also merge same as Transport and Railways, he stated.

Earlier, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) urged the Minority in Parliament not to approve President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's new ministerial nominees.

According to the party, it is in line with calls for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government to reflect the current economic challenges.

The NDC in a statement signed by General Secretary Fifi Kwetey said the party has long expressed concern over the very large size of the current government and shares the views that it must be reduced bearing in mind "the current massive economic mess, the country has been plunged into by the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government."

Despite numerous appeals, the NDC stated that Nana Addo has "quite characteristically, remained adamant and tone deaf."

The leadership of the NDC, has, against this backdrop, directed the Minority caucus in Parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial nominees and to further push for a reduction in the size of government to reduce the needless drain on scarce public resources.