Rockson Bukari’s resignation follows a leaked audio tape in which he is heard allegedly trying to suppress the publication of a damning story against a mining firm and a judge in the Upper East Region.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, indicated Mr. Bukari has resigned and president Akufo-Addo has accepted his resignation.

Mr. Bugari in his letter of resignation noted that he resigned “as a matter of principle”, having “exercised judgment contrary to what I have known you to stand for and require of your servants in running this country.”

Read President Akufo-Addo's acceptance letter to Mr. Bukari's resignation letter below: