According to him, it was needless for the creation of the Zongo ministry in the first term of the NPP.

His comments come after the government took a bold decision to scrap the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, Essuman said "Ghana a poor country had 126 ministers, and such embarrassment was defended by the President who said he was in a hurry."

"Only God knows where he was in a hurry to. What was the achievement of a ministry like the procurement ministry? he asked.

"The only achievement of the Zongo ministry is the beautification of the president’s entrance at Nima," he said.

The NDC communicator described the appointment of Hawa Koomson as the Fisheries Minister as an embarrassment.

"A minister who pulled a gun has been renominated to be a symbol of motivation for 'my daughter'. Ghana deserves better than what Akufo-Addo and his people are giving us," he added.

Ministries scrapped

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has scrapped nine special-purpose ministries created by his administration in his first term of office.

The President has also submitted a list of 46 ministerial nominees to the Speaker of Parliament for vetting and approval.

The President also reduced the number of ministries from the existing 36 to 28.

The Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, Procurement and Special Development Initiatives ministries have all been realigned.

Those seven special-purpose Ministries, the presidency said in a statement, had achieved the purposes for which they were established.

It said the President has also abolished the Office of the Senior Minister but intends to appoint a Minister for Public Enterprises to oversee the major restructuring of the entire State-owned enterprises' sector.

That ministry would operate directly under the ambit of the Presidency.