The Minority will on September 5 seek to march from Makola, through Rawlings Park and Opera Square to the frontage of the Bank of Ghana.
Minority condemns police for injunction against #OccupyBoG protest
The Minority in Parliament condemned the Accra Police Command after it secured a court injunction from the High Court, in order to prevent their planned protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies on September 5, 2023.
However, the police argued that the route is often overcrowded with human and vehicular traffic and thus going by that route could endanger public order, public safety, and the running of essential services.
They had proposed an alternate route starting from the Parliament House through the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light to end at Independence Square, which the minority rejected.
The injunction, which will be heard on September 4 is to prevent the minority from using their preferred route.
The Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah addressing the media said they would go ahead with the protest march on the routes they gave to the police earlier.
"We received a letter on Wednesday from the Ghana Police Service accompanied by a bailiff from the Accra High Court who served a notice or motion for an order to prohibit our Bank of Ghana protest, and we must say that we are very disappointed with this development which is an attempt to scatter the protest which is intended to hold the governor and his deputies accountable for their mismanagement of the bank which resulted in an unprecedented and colossal loss of GH¢60.8 billion, an amount which has had serious consequences on the economy and pushed close to one million Ghanaians into poverty.
"And let us assure the people of Ghana that, as representatives, we will keep our sacred duty and we will uphold the public interest in line with our constitutionally guaranteed right to publicly protest, and we want to assure the people of Ghana that we have resolved to embark on this protest and nothing will stop us," Armah-Kofi Buah stated.
