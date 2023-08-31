Minority condemns police for injunction against #OccupyBoG protest

However, the police argued that the route is often overcrowded with human and vehicular traffic and thus going by that route could endanger public order, public safety, and the running of essential services.

They had proposed an alternate route starting from the Parliament House through the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light to end at Independence Square, which the minority rejected.

The injunction, which will be heard on September 4 is to prevent the minority from using their preferred route.

The Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah addressing the media said they would go ahead with the protest march on the routes they gave to the police earlier.

"We received a letter on Wednesday from the Ghana Police Service accompanied by a bailiff from the Accra High Court who served a notice or motion for an order to prohibit our Bank of Ghana protest, and we must say that we are very disappointed with this development which is an attempt to scatter the protest which is intended to hold the governor and his deputies accountable for their mismanagement of the bank which resulted in an unprecedented and colossal loss of GH¢60.8 billion, an amount which has had serious consequences on the economy and pushed close to one million Ghanaians into poverty.