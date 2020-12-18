According to them, the country needs peace and Mr. Mahama's refusal to accept the election results has the tendency to derail the peace.

This was disclosed by Kofi Akpaloo, candidate and founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) in Accra.

“God willing, we (minority parties) shall go to meet him today. He is in Accra so we shall go to him and tell him to hold his peace. We will also plead on behalf of peace-loving Ghanaians for him to concede defeat and tell his party supporters to avoid any political violence”. Mr. Akpaloo said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM.

According to Mr. Akpaloo, the decision to meet Mr. John Mahama for peace talks was borne after minority parties that contested for the 2020 elections met on Wednesday to find the way forward for the country’s peace.

Meanwhile, Hassan Ayariga, the flagbearer of the APC has called on John Mahama to accept the results or go to court.

“We are calling on John Mahama that although his refusal to accept the result is democratic, we implore him and his followers to take democratic processes.

Kofi Akpaloo, leader and founder of the LPG

“Yes, protest is a form of the democratic process but it is indeterminate in the sense that you may not know what may happen during the demonstration", he said.

In the view of Mr Mahama, the results were manipulated to favour the governing New Patriotic Party.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, December 11, the presidential candidate of the NDC said “The facts and figures on the pink sheets available to us indicate that numerous steps have been taken to manipulate the elections in favour of the incumbent.

“This calls into question the credibility of one of our most important institutional pillars of democracy, the Electoral Commission.