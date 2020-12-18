He said the EC has been changing figures of the election results since the declaration last week.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Sammy Gyamfi accused the EC Chairperson of changing the figures like a mother who was changing diapers.

“On the night she [Jean Mensa] lied that even if we are to wait for the results of Techiman South and we assumed that candidate Mahama will get all the 128,000 votes, it will not affect the results. Independent people have done their own analysis to show that what she said wasn’t true,” Gyamfi told the media.

He further stated that the Electoral Commission after the December 10 rectification of the results, proceeded on December 15 to gazette the results, but “the dates on the Gazette conflicts. And the figures gazetted have still been massaged; they don’t add up”.

“So why is Jean Mensa changing election results like a mother would change the pampers of a three-year-old [child] because every minute the results change?” Sammy Gyamfi quizzed.

Jean Mensa, EC boss

Yesterday, the NDC was announced as the winner of the contested Sene West parliamentary seat.

The declaration means, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has 137 seats and the NDC also has 137 seats and one independent candidate.

But the only independent MP-elect of Fomena constituency has opted to sit with the NPP in the eighth parliament after the 7 December elections.