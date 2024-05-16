Missing BVR kits pose no threat to the integrity of our system — EC to NDC

Furthermore, Dr. Asare clarified that the BVRs are incapable of registering individuals during the current limited voter registration drive. They also do not contain any sensitive information from the EC's system.

"The laptops on their own are insignificant. They are just like the laptops you use at your workplace. We've accounted for every single device that we're going to be using.

"In 2020, when we did the registration, we bought 8,500 of the registration devices. We are not using all of them in this registration," he said.

Earlier, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said it remains skeptical about the missing BVR kits from the EC.

According to the NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, without transparency, their suspicions persist, demanding the EC provide the serial numbers of the devices.

Asiedu Nketia interpreted the EC's reluctance as reinforcing their suspicion of underlying motives, particularly ahead of the 2024 election.