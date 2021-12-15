MPs kick out Dr. Bossman Asare, other EC officials from Parliament

Members of the Committee, said there are critical constitutional matters, including the creation of a constituency for residents of SALL, which Jean Mensa needs to answer during the 2020 polls.

A member of the Committee, Ahmed Ibrahim, said the EC boss has persistently failed to turn herself up before the Committee, a practice he believes should not be allowed to continue.

According to him, the committee will not consider budget estimates for the EC until Jean Mensa appears before the committee.

In an interview with Joy News, he said "Because this is the only Committee that oversight all the constitutional bodies. All the other constitutional bodies have been here (led) by their chairpersons and chief executive officers. So it will not be fair to them."

Pulse Ghana

Jean Mensa, he said, also failed to avail herself to the committee during the mid-year budget review for 2021.

"And this is not the first time, you know when we went to Rock City to do the mid-year budget performance review, she could not come; her deputies arrived. We listened to them.

"So we were with the view that when we come for the budget hearing, she will come. So it was unfortunate that she was not here. But there are serious constitutional issues that would be raised in the budget hearing," he added.

On the issue of SALL, the NDC MP stated that "we cannot claim to be representing the people of Ghana when some of them have no representation. And if you keep quiet on this, then who else will speak for them?