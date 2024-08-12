My gov't will make drivers’ license renewal 8 or 10 years – Bawumia

Addressing chiefs and other stakeholders at Boadua in the Akwatia Constituency of the Eastern Region, Dr. Bawumia said, “Drivers are here. Today, the driver's licence expires every two years. Let us extend it, be it 8 years or 10 years.

Let us make sure you can have a driver's licence without having to renew it every year. It does not make sense, and so by the grace of God we would make changes.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike Ghanaian passports, which are currently renewed every ten years, driver's licences are renewed every two years.

According to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), all driver's licence holders must renew or validate their licences every two years from the date of issue.