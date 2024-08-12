ADVERTISEMENT
My gov't will make drivers’ license renewal 8 or 10 years – Bawumia

Evans Annang

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana and 2024 Presidential Candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), is advocating for extensive changes in the way driver's licences are renewed.

The Vice President believes the current system is an inconvenience for drivers and should be extended.

Addressing chiefs and other stakeholders at Boadua in the Akwatia Constituency of the Eastern Region, Dr. Bawumia said, “Drivers are here. Today, the driver's licence expires every two years. Let us extend it, be it 8 years or 10 years.

Let us make sure you can have a driver's licence without having to renew it every year. It does not make sense, and so by the grace of God we would make changes.”

Unlike Ghanaian passports, which are currently renewed every ten years, driver's licences are renewed every two years.

As a result, motorists suffer harassment from both DVLA officials and the police over the non-renewal of their licences.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

