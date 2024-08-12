No govt has built universities like Akufo-Addo’s in Ghana’s history – NAPO

“No administration has governed the country and commenced the construction of 111 hospitals. No government in this country has built schools like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done. No government has established universities like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done."

“No government has employed nurses and doctors—over 200,000—like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and no government has employed teachers like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and no government has experienced this intense hunger, pandemic and given out free food, light and water like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government."

“Even LEAP, that is given to the poor, Nana Addo has increased it thrice, about 300,000 people… So don’t get me wrong, but I say it because I know when Dr. Bawumia becomes President, he will do more than Nana Addo. So, I need to commend Nana Addo before Dr. Bawumia comes,” he stated.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh had also said that the NPP can win the 2024 general elections with God.

“The possibility is only with God. Nothing is possible unless there is God inside… Just like I tell my party it is not the planning for winning the election because, with the Methodist Church behind us, we will surely win it.”

“Whether you admit it or not, it is only God who can make the angels and the stones turn and come and vote for us. It is only God who can grant us the favour of men.”

“It is only God who can change the hearts of leaders to make them better leaders,” he stated.

