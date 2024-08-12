ADVERTISEMENT
No govt has built universities like Akufo-Addo's in Ghana's history – NAPO

Evans Annang

The running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, has reiterated that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has outperformed all previous governments in Ghana’s history.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Speaking at the official launch of the Ashanti Regional NPP Campaign Working Committees and Women’s Conference in Kumasi, Dr. Prempeh highlighted the numerous achievements of the government across various sectors, urging party faithful to rally behind the NPP under Bawumia to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

“No administration has governed the country and commenced the construction of 111 hospitals. No government in this country has built schools like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done. No government has established universities like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done."

“No government has employed nurses and doctors—over 200,000—like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and no government has employed teachers like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and no government has experienced this intense hunger, pandemic and given out free food, light and water like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government."

Mathew Opoku Prempeh
“Even LEAP, that is given to the poor, Nana Addo has increased it thrice, about 300,000 people… So don’t get me wrong, but I say it because I know when Dr. Bawumia becomes President, he will do more than Nana Addo. So, I need to commend Nana Addo before Dr. Bawumia comes,” he stated.

“The possibility is only with God. Nothing is possible unless there is God inside… Just like I tell my party it is not the planning for winning the election because, with the Methodist Church behind us, we will surely win it.”

“Whether you admit it or not, it is only God who can make the angels and the stones turn and come and vote for us. It is only God who can grant us the favour of men.”

“It is only God who can change the hearts of leaders to make them better leaders,” he stated.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been on a determined quest to “break the eight,” a phrase that signifies their ambition to win three consecutive national elections in Ghana’s Fourth Republic. This goal is particularly challenging as no political party in Ghana has achieved this feat since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

