My govt will pay allowances to chiefs — Bawumia

While addressing the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs during the second leg of his “Bold Solutions Campaign Tour,” he assured that his manifesto team would devise a plan to ensure chiefs are adequately compensated for their roles.

Dr. Bawumia additionally advocated for amending the Chieftaincy Act to incorporate chiefs into Ghana’s governance system, highlighting the historical neglect of chiefs in the country's governance since independence as a major concern.

He said "The major policy I aim to introduce is a review of Section 63(d) of the Chieftaincy Act, to empower the chiefs further, enabling them to assist the government more effectively in governance.

"The lack of authority makes managing your areas challenging. Therefore, we intend to amend the law to grant you more power," he said.

"We will provide the chiefs with living allowances to ensure they have the necessary resources to perform their work," Dr. Bawumia added.



