My husband has the solutions to Ghana’s problems – Samira Bawumia rallies Ghanaians

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a book launch by the Samira Bawumia Literacy Prize initiative on Monday November 18, in Accra, the Second Lady highlighted the importance of electing a president who can advance Ghana’s development. She emphasised: “For us young people, that is the kind of leadership we need. We need somebody who will leapfrog Ghana's development. We need somebody who can look beyond where we are and say, we can do better, and we can do it faster to get to where we're going.”

Pulse Ghana

As part of modernising the economy in line with emerging global trends, Samira Bawumia praised the digitalisation drive as a key solution. “With his digitalisation drive, we're now in a position where the economy is expanding beyond where it would have been. Thanks to these digital platforms, we are creating efficiency and eliminating corruption. We still have a long way to go as a country, but we need the right kind of leader to help us get there quickly. And I think Baumia is the man for that,” she stated.

