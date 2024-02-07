My major priority is to reduce the cost of living in Ghana — Bawumia

He said he wants Ghana to attain food security through the application of technology and irrigation to commercial large scale farmers.

He said his government will promote the use of agricultural lime to reduce the acidity of the soil, enhance its fertility and get more yields from the application of fertilizers.

Addressing the nation as he outlines his vision ahead of the elections, Dr. Bawumia said he will prioritize the construction of the Pwalugu dam by using the private sector.

He asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has outpaced others in job creation.

Bawumia highlighted the creation of 2.1 million jobs from 2017 to 2022, despite the global economic challenges.