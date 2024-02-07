According to him, the cost of living in the world has increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic adding that as well as the Russia-Ukraine war.
My major priority is to reduce the cost of living in Ghana — Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said the major priority of his government when voted as President in the 2024 general elections will reduce the cost of living in the country.
He said he wants Ghana to attain food security through the application of technology and irrigation to commercial large scale farmers.
He said his government will promote the use of agricultural lime to reduce the acidity of the soil, enhance its fertility and get more yields from the application of fertilizers.
Addressing the nation as he outlines his vision ahead of the elections, Dr. Bawumia said he will prioritize the construction of the Pwalugu dam by using the private sector.
He asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has outpaced others in job creation.
Bawumia highlighted the creation of 2.1 million jobs from 2017 to 2022, despite the global economic challenges.
He specified the recruitment of 100,000 health workers, 100,000 teachers, and a substantial increase in fire service personnel.
