Bawumia is a man of destiny, vote for him to continue his good works - Former Prez Kufour

President Kufour, who spoke passionately about his belief in Bawumia's capabilities, shared a personal anecdote dating back to 2002 when he first encountered the now-NPP flagbearer. At that time, Bawumia was serving as a research assistant for the governor of the Bank of Ghana in London.

"I have come to bear witness to the candidate who is being inaugurated today. I have always seen him as a man of destiny. When I first saw him in 2002, he was just a research assistant for the governor of the Bank of Ghana in London," President Kufour remarked.

Recalling the incident, President Kufour revealed that after witnessing Bawumia's potential during a speech, he foresaw a bright future for the young man.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I sent somebody to go and call him, and I told him, 'Carry on like that and you will go far.' In 2008, Akufo Addo picked him as his running mate, and today we have all gathered here to launch him as our flagbearer for NPP," he continued.

Emphasizing the importance of leadership in the digital age, President Kufour highlighted Bawumia's performance in areas such as digitization and geopolitics. "Leadership around the world is growing, and without digitalization, you may be found wanting. Digilsation, Geopolitics, and we have seen him perform loyally," President Kufour stated.