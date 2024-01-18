Special Prosecutor suspects money laundering in Cecilia Dapaah's case

In the latest report of the Special Prosecutor, it said "By operation of law, there are other law enforcement agencies which are reposed with a direct mandate in respect of money laundering and structuring. On that score, the Special Prosecutor will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course."

The Office of the Special Prosecutor as part of investigations had demanded that Cecilia Dapaah should declare her income and property.

Cecilia Dapaah is a suspect under investigation for corruption and corruption related offences including using public office for profit in respect of suspected "tainted large cash sums reportedly stolen from her residential premises."

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has retrieved the said large cash from her residential premises.