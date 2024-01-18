The report suggested that other law enforcement agencies may handle these aspects, and directives will be issued in due course.
Special Prosecutor suspects money laundering in Cecilia Dapaah's case
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has indicated that investigations into the former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Dapaah and and her spouse, Daniel Osei-Kufour, case reveal suspicions of money laundering and structuring.
In the latest report of the Special Prosecutor, it said "By operation of law, there are other law enforcement agencies which are reposed with a direct mandate in respect of money laundering and structuring. On that score, the Special Prosecutor will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course."
The Office of the Special Prosecutor as part of investigations had demanded that Cecilia Dapaah should declare her income and property.
Cecilia Dapaah is a suspect under investigation for corruption and corruption related offences including using public office for profit in respect of suspected "tainted large cash sums reportedly stolen from her residential premises."
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has retrieved the said large cash from her residential premises.
According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor per a Charge Sheet signed by Kissi Agyebeng and filed on October 2023, without lawful excuse, Cecilia Dapaah failed, within thirty (30) days, to comply with a notice to declare her property and income served on her by the Special Prosecutor on July 24, 2023 under regulation 20(1) per Forms 1A and 1B of the First Schedule of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L.I. 2374) as specified in regulation 20(2) and Form 21 of the First Schedule of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L.I. 2374).
