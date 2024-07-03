My ministers will come from NPP and NDC if I become President - Alan Kyeremanten

Mr Kyerematen told the host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, Bernard Avle, that his selections will be based on individual merit and not political affiliation.

“I hear people asking, how are you going to get your ministers but that is very simple. I am saying that I will pick ministers from the two parties that are represented in Parliament and if there are other parties that will make it to Parliament, I also have the flexibility to pick independent candidates.

Pulse Ghana

“I am picking them not because they are NPP or NDC. I will pick them on the basis of their own individual merits. It is just that they are in Parliament and I am required by the constitution to pick at least half of my ministers from Parliament.”

The former Minister for Trade under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration touted his credentials as the leader the country needs.

“I am the president Ghana needs at this time. When you have a divided country, you need somebody who resonates with people from different political parties, whether it is the NDC or the NPP,” Kyerematen remarked.