My ministers will come from NPP and NDC if I become President - Alan Kyeremanten

He said because he is mandated by the 1992 Constitution to get half his ministers from Parliament and being a president for all, his ministerial appointments will largely come from Parliament, including NDC and NPP members and any other party or individual that makes it to Parliament.
Alan Kyerematen, the Presidential candidate for the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, has disclosed that half of his ministers will come from members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament if he is elected president in the upcoming December 7 general elections.
Recommended articles
Mr Kyerematen told the host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, Bernard Avle, that his selections will be based on individual merit and not political affiliation.
“I hear people asking, how are you going to get your ministers but that is very simple. I am saying that I will pick ministers from the two parties that are represented in Parliament and if there are other parties that will make it to Parliament, I also have the flexibility to pick independent candidates.
“I am picking them not because they are NPP or NDC. I will pick them on the basis of their own individual merits. It is just that they are in Parliament and I am required by the constitution to pick at least half of my ministers from Parliament.”
The former Minister for Trade under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration touted his credentials as the leader the country needs.
“I am the president Ghana needs at this time. When you have a divided country, you need somebody who resonates with people from different political parties, whether it is the NDC or the NPP,” Kyerematen remarked.
He further noted that a significant number of people within his former party, the NPP, still support him and would prefer him as president over any other candidate.