My Presidency will be devoid of religion or ethnicity - Bawumia

In a meeting with the Council of Regional Imams, who visited his residence to congratulate him on his election as flagbearer, the Vice President emphasized his vision for an inclusive nation offering equal opportunities to all.

“I am for all, and if I am elected President, Insha Allah, by the good people of Ghana, I will be a President for all, regardless of one’s ethnic, religious, and political affiliations,” Dr Bawumia said.

“I will be a President for all because poverty, hunger, and disease don’t know whether you are a Muslim or a Christian, NPP or NDC, or whether you are this tribe or that tribe.”

Dr. Bawumia acknowledged Ghana’s diverse population and recognized the country’s blessing of peace and harmony. He emphasized the importance of maintaining this harmony, especially between the two major religious groups, Christians, and Muslims.

Dr Bawumia commended ongoing efforts to build tolerance and respect for diversity, attributing Ghana’s peaceful coexistence to these principles.

“If we live peacefully in Ghana despite our religious and political differences, it is because of such tolerance and respect for diversity,” he said.

“It is important for us all, especially between our two religious groups, to continue to respect this diversity and engage more with each other. We have to strengthen this beautiful relationship to preserve it and the peace we enjoy in this country.”

In an earlier interview on Asaase Radio, Dr. Bawumia said Ghanaians are better off than they were in 2016.

He said the Ghanaian economy does not need any rescue from Mahama because it is currently better than it was in 2016.

In an interview with Asaase Radio on Sunday, November 12, Bawumia said that the NDC’s “Rescue Ghana Mission” campaign slogan is confusing because the country was already rescued in 2017 when the NPP took over.