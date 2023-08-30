ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

My 'showdown' comment not a threat to Nana Addo — Kennedy Agyapong

Emmanuel Tornyi

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has clarified his comment about a 'showdown' with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the party's special delegates conference over the weekend.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

Led by Kwame Owusu, his chief of staff, he has stated that the comment by the maverick politician was not a threat but rather an expression of confidence in winning the upcoming elections.

Recommended articles

It all started when tensions flared in Cape Coast as Kennedy Agyapong threatened to unleash a political showdown following the abrupt removal of his agent from a polling center.

The removal of Kennedy Agyapong's agent from a polling center during the super delegates conference raised concerns about irregularities within the party's internal election process.

Agyapong's fiery response to the incident underscores the high stakes and intense rivalry among the NPP aspirants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the press, Owusu clarified that the term 'showdown' was used to signify Agyapong's determination to emerge victorious in the November 4 polls, regardless of any alleged intimidation he may face.

He emphasized that the comment was not a threat, but rather a statement of Agyapong's firm belief in his ability to succeed.

He also assured that Kennedy Agyapong is willing to cooperate with the disciplinary process of the NPP.

This indicates Agyapong's commitment to resolving the issue peacefully and respectfully, in line with the party’s protocols and regulations.

The clarification by Agyapong's campaign team seeks to address concerns and misinterpretations surrounding his comment.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong threatens showdown as NPP Super Delegates Congress heats up

General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Kwetey

NDC announces new appointments to key party positions

PRM

New political party formed to rescue Ghanaians from hardship

Kennedy Agyapong at NPP headquarters

Kennedy Agyapong storms NPP headquarters for disciplinary committee hearing