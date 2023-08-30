My 'showdown' comment not a threat to Nana Addo — Kennedy Agyapong

It all started when tensions flared in Cape Coast as Kennedy Agyapong threatened to unleash a political showdown following the abrupt removal of his agent from a polling center.

The removal of Kennedy Agyapong's agent from a polling center during the super delegates conference raised concerns about irregularities within the party's internal election process.

Agyapong's fiery response to the incident underscores the high stakes and intense rivalry among the NPP aspirants.

Addressing the press, Owusu clarified that the term 'showdown' was used to signify Agyapong's determination to emerge victorious in the November 4 polls, regardless of any alleged intimidation he may face.

He emphasized that the comment was not a threat, but rather a statement of Agyapong's firm belief in his ability to succeed.

He also assured that Kennedy Agyapong is willing to cooperate with the disciplinary process of the NPP.

This indicates Agyapong's commitment to resolving the issue peacefully and respectfully, in line with the party’s protocols and regulations.