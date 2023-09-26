Nana Addo and Bawumia have cost our future so much harm — Afaglo

Afaglo stated that never in the history of Ghana has so much been borrowed by the NPP government but nothing to prove than monies shared and preserved in their sundry homes.

In an X post, he said John Mahama when voted to lead the country in 2025 will fine-tune all the mess and ascertain that all corrupt officials of the NPP government face the law and prosecuted.

Adding his voice to the limited voters' registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC), Afaglo argued that the government joined hands with the Chairperson of the election management body, Jean Mensa to restrict the rights of the denizens adding that minors brought into register all in the denomination of the NPP 'breaking the eight'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He, however, urged all Ghanaians aged 18 and above to visit their district offices to register.

The registration forms part of the EC's preparations for the conduct of the 2024 general elections in 2024.

The registration exercise is expected to end on Monday, October 2, 2023.