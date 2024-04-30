Nana Addo and Bawumia have done extensive damage to Ghana's democracy — Mahama

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asserted that Nana Addo and his vice have inflicted extensive damage on Ghana's democracy.

He criticized Nana Addo's recent interaction with a chief in the Oti Region, labeling it as unpresidential and disrespectful to traditional leaders.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 29, 2024, Mahama expressed his concerns over Nana Addo's conduct, emphasizing the need for political observers to take it seriously.

Mahama stated that the President's recent demand for chiefs to stand up when greeting him is not merely a matter of protocol; it symbolizes a troubling attitude towards power and authority, prompting serious reflection on the health of democratic institutions in Ghana.

Additionally, he highlighted Nana Addo's assertion that he cannot be succeeded by someone he has previously defeated in elections, which, according to Mahama, speaks volumes about an arrogant demeanor and an anti-democratic disposition.

Mahama reminded Nana Addo that the legitimacy of leadership stems solely from the votes of the Ghanaian populace and the will of a higher power, not from personal preferences or past victories.

Reflecting on past events, such as the tragedy in Ayawaso West Wuogon during the 2020 elections where eight innocent lives were lost, Mahama noted that it has become evident that the NPP administration is not above employing coercion and violence to achieve its ends.

He emphasized that such actions underscore a willingness to undermine constitutional principles in pursuit of political advantage.