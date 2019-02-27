His re-election is a renewal of the confidence the Nigerian people have in his programme of governance, which is hinged on job creation, diversification of the economy, particularly the strong revival of Nigeria’s agriculture, and the fight against corruption.

Nana Addo in a statement said: "I congratulate also the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), for maintaining control, in an emphatic manner, over the Senate and the House of Representatives.

"It is my sincere hope that President Buhari will continue on the path of delivering unity, security, progress and prosperity to the Nigerian people. It is also my overriding hope that, during his second term, the already strong relations between Ghana and Nigeria will be deepened even further, on a shared agenda of stability, security, development and prosperity.

"I commend the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for a vigorous, well-fought campaign, and applaud his decision to ventilate his dissatisfaction with the results of the election through a constitutional process. It is testimony to his credentials as a well-established statesman. Strengthening the frontiers of Nigerian democracy, and consolidating the peace and stability of Nigeria, Africa’s giant, are important for the progress of our region and continent.

"Warm congratulations, once again, to President Muhammadu Buhari, and to the people of Nigeria. Best wishes for his and the country’s success."