The directive was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

According to the statement: "You are required to submit weekly reports on your constituency (ties) in your districts to your respective Regional Ministers to forward electronically to the office of the Chief of Staff."

It also gave the following deadlines for the receipt of reports from all MMDCEs: "Week One – 7 July 2020, Week Two – 14 July 2020, Week Three – 21 July 2020, WeeK Four – 28 July 2020, Week Five – 7 August 2020."