Addressing the Presidential Press Corps at the Jubilee House, he said "the President makes the point that currently there is no vacuum at the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies because the old MMDCEs are still in office and on a day to day basis going about their respective duties."

"So as and when he decides to make the announcement which I believe should be soon, I believe through the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development that announcement will be made," he said.

He stated that "it is not hampering the works of the Assemblies at the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District levels so I don't think there should be any course for concern because work is still ongoing at the various MMDCE levels."